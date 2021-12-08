13,981 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,981 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.