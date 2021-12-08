15,000 Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 139,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 211,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,986. The firm has a market cap of $972.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

