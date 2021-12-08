16,037 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,037 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

