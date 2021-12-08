1,855 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.17. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

