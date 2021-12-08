$2.15 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.37. 717,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $103.25.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

