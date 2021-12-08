22,407 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.61. 33,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,846. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.19 and its 200 day moving average is $154.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

