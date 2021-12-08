250 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $115.55 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average is $114.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

