254,098 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 254,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.7% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

