$278.81 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report sales of $278.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.80 million. CONMED posted sales of $252.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNMD shares. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $150,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $144.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.13. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

