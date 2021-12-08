28,837 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.44. 4,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,797. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $166.26 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.97.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

