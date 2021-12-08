$322.90 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report $322.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.00 million and the highest is $472.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $188.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LPI opened at $69.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 4.17. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

