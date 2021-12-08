360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CLSA raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.03.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,675 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,192,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

