3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $175.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

