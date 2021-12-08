3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 0.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

