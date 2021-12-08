$41.26 Million in Sales Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to post sales of $41.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.88 million and the highest is $42.63 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $32.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $128.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.13 million to $130.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $163.65 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $167.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 353,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,934. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $443.81 million and a PE ratio of -11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

