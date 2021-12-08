$41.65 Million in Sales Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will post $41.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.50 million and the highest is $41.96 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported sales of $33.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year sales of $140.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRDY shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 10,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,545. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $978.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, Director Gregory Mrva purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $3,691,000.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

