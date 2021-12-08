$418.75 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report sales of $418.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.39 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.00. 10,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,163. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

