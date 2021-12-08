4,276 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,576. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

