$451.75 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to report $451.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.65 million and the highest is $499.08 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $430.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.