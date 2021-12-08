4,610 Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 280,923 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 165,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 143,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,622,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.