$51.07 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post sales of $51.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $53.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $205.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $209.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $192.50 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $195.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $489.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.