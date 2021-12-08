$553.72 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce $553.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $564.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $543.43 million. ModivCare reported sales of $398.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:MODV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.54. 55,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.16.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ModivCare by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

