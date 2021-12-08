$60.33 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce sales of $60.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.26 million and the highest is $60.40 million. Aterian posted sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $244.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATER shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Aterian has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc acquired 1,468,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.