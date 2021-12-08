$60.85 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report sales of $60.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.35 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFS. Raymond James upped their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $44,112.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $404,322. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 50.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.48. 1,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,804. Saul Centers has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.68%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

