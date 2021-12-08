$61.04 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce sales of $61.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.36 million and the lowest is $57.80 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $41.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $223.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.14 million to $229.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $271.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.11 million to $293.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of EPRT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,549,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

