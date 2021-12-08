6,743 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in DXC Technology by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in DXC Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,344,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DXC. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

