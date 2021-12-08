$768.89 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $768.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $792.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.80 million. Twilio posted sales of $548.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total value of $1,031,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Twilio by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.94 and its 200-day moving average is $342.85. Twilio has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

