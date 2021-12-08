$786.92 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post $786.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.88 million and the highest is $806.82 million. Copart reported sales of $617.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.39. 1,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.06. Copart has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Copart by 1.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

