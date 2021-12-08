79,951 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Avnet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 622,362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 457,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,498,000 after buying an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.