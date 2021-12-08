$9.00 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to post sales of $9.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $8.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

