$96.09 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report $96.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.90 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $111.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $409.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $422.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $376.62 million, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Merchants Bancorp’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

