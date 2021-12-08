AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

VLVLY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

VLVLY traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. 214,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.31.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

