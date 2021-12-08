Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Decreased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after buying an additional 1,276,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after buying an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

