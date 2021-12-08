AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $215.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.