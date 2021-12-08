AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,766 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $122,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,374,000 after buying an additional 110,839 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in AbbVie by 29.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 799,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,215,000 after acquiring an additional 181,467 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $214.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

