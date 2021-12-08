AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Andrew Lo Buys 86,938 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

