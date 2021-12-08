ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABM opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.35. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 96.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

