Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Douglas J. Flint Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($216,284.31).

Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 240.60 ($3.19) on Wednesday. Abrdn PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 226.10 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.98). The firm has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 251.69.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 265 ($3.51) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.18) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.24) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.04) to GBX 289 ($3.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abrdn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 291.29 ($3.86).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

