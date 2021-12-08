Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $343,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BLFS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. 418,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,101. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.94 and a beta of 1.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,205,000 after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

