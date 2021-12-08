ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 133,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

