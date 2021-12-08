Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.

In other news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

