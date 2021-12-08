Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,631,467 shares of company stock worth $660,162,824. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $138.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a market capitalization of $387.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

