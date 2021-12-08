Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $851,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of FISV opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

