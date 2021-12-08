Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scholar Rock and Adagio Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $15.40 million 59.14 -$86.48 million ($3.41) -7.61 Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adagio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Scholar Rock and Adagio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00 Adagio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.58%. Adagio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.97%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Adagio Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Adagio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -672.72% -54.11% -35.51% Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Adagio Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

