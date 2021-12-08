Adam Selipsky Sells 34 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,425.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3,422.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

