Adshares Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00007174 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $74.93 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00152867 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,984,385 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

