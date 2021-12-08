Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.55. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

