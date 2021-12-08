AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 172 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC stock opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.19. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $191.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.