AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.