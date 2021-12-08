AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 363.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Twilio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Twilio by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Twilio by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.85. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.00 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

